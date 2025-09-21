Crude intentions: Why China's stockpiling of oil reserves is a global concern
Despite the simplest explanation being low oil prices, a closer look at China's massive reserve build-up suggests that a complex strategy is at play, possibly driven by a need for energy security amid geopolitical dynamics in which Beijing’s a significant player.
The big question troubling the global energy market now is why China is stockpiling so much oil. Occam’s razor recommends searching for the simplest explanation. So perhaps the answer is as straightforward as ‘because it’s cheap.’ Still, the conspiracy theorist in me says there’s more to it.