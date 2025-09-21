Crude intentions: Why China's stockpiling of oil reserves is a global concern

Here, we should admit what we do not know. At the annual Asia-Pacific Petroleum Conference last week in Singapore, oil traders agreed only that China has the capacity to store more crude. Beyond that, “nobody has a crystal ball about the duration of Chinese buying for its strategic storage," Ilia Bouchouev, a former oil trader and now a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, recently said. Be sceptical of anyone who claims to know what the Chinese Communist Party plans. Instead, I’ll offer some educated guesses about the factors at play. Importantly, Chinese policy is multi-dimensional, so several considerations are probably intertwined.