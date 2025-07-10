Mint Quick Edit | Is China’s deflation signalling stagnation?
Producer prices dropped sharply in June; China could slip back into deflation at the retail level too. Amid trade turmoil, its economy faces a rough ride. Let’s keep watch and look for opportunities.
As countries turn inward, the damage that trade reversals can do to economies may have begun to show in China. Its data shows it has replaced exports to the US with shipments elsewhere to quite an extent lately, but its demand weakness within seems to be getting worse.