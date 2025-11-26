McNuggetization in the People’s Republic: Chinese diets are changing and it's helping the climate cause
As Chinese consumers downshift from high-emission sources of nutrition to cheaper everyday protein, the country is inadvertently helping the planet. Given China’s population, a modest adjustment could mean a lot.
The story of the modern Chinese diet is one of scarcity, boom and bust. Many of the older generation still have memories of desperate penury under Mao Zedong, when history’s greatest famine left tens of millions dead and tens of millions more surviving on tree bark, leaves and vermin.