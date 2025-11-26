After growing for 13 years straight, beef consumption in China will decline this year and again in 2026, according to the US Department of Agriculture. In some cities, sales to restaurants and takeaways have halved. Pork has hit a ‘structural plateau’ too, despite prices falling to around their lowest levels since the 2000s. The egg market is glutted, despite stagnant costs that allow consumers to buy half a dozen for the price of one egg in the US.