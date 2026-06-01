How dismantling an old registration system could help China's economy—and why it will be expensive

China’s unique system of registering households by splitting its population into rural versus urban dwellers has long outlived its usefulness. But a much-needed policy revamp misses some key details of how reforms would be paid for, potentially hobbling its effectiveness.
New guidelines announced on 22 May give migrant labourers access to public services in the cities where they work, regardless of residency status, in a continuation of a decade-long effort to gradually dismantle entrenched regional disparities. The household registration system, known as hukou, has roots in imperial bureaucracy and ties eligibility for entitlements to a person’s official hometown.
This is important because the process of converting villagers into urban residents by providing similar retirement and medical benefits will be expensive. To be successful, China Inc must help shoulder the financial burden along with regional and national governments.