Mint Quick Edit | Market cues from China can be positive too
Summary
- China’s 2025 target for GDP growth looks ambitious in today’s trade context but it’s counting on a fiscal stimulus. Its steel supply plan, meanwhile, has lifted Indian stocks in this sector. We must track Chinese moves.
China has forecast that its economy will expand by 5% in 2025, the same as last year. Given its exposure to trade uncertainty, this is quite ambitious. With US President Donald Trump’s tariff actions taking aim at China as a key target, shipments between the world’s two largest economies will suffer disruption.