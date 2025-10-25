China is being fuelled by inspiration, not perspiration

Dragged over the coals

Moreover, Mr Inklaar argues that not all of Mr Wu’s assumptions are as compelling today as they were when he first made them. To estimate industrial growth, Mr Wu starts with physical measures of the output of more than a hundred commodities, such as tonnes of coal, litres of liquor and metres of cloth. He then combines their growth rates into an index, carefully weighted to reflect the changing structure of China’s economy. For certain services such as education, finance, government and health care, Mr Wu takes a simpler approach. He assumes they grow only as fast as their workforces (ie, by 0% a year per worker). That contrasts with the 5-6% growth implied by the official figures.