A local backlash against China’s K visa reveals cracks in China’s tech-driven growth dream
China’s new K visa was designed to attract global tech talent but was also badly timed. With its property sector still in crisis and domestic job prospects thinning out, the scheme had been flayed by Chinese job-seekers.
You might have thought Beijing’s effort to attract global STEM talent would fire up legions of patriotic keyboard warriors eager to celebrate America’s relative decline. Instead, its launch of a new work visa has sparked an online furore, highlighting the underbelly of China’s much-vaunted industrial policy.