The decade-long ‘Made in China’ campaign to ensure the country can compete with the best of the West in 10 key industries—including robotics, electric vehicles and pharmaceuticals—has been largely successful. Technical prowess, exemplified by January’s DeepSeek moment, has fired up China’s stock market. But it’s not been enough to fill the gap left by the collapse of its property sector, which once accounted for as much as 32% of the economy.

Consumer pessimism was on display last week when the country wrapped up an eight-day holiday break. Fresh data suggest travellers were pinching their pennies. Spending was subdued, road trips replaced flights and box-office sales missed expectations, according to Bloomberg News.

Against this backdrop, it wasn’t an ideal time to debut the K visa—what some have called China’s equivalent of America’s H-1B. Its details are scant, though it comes as part of Beijing’s post-pandemic moves to loosen restrictions on dozens of countries to revitalize travel and consumption.

Announced in August, the new category drew little attention until US President Donald Trump introduced a $100,000 fee on the H-1B, which has brought millions of ambitious foreign workers, especially from India, to the US since 1990. Following the announcement, Indian media began speculating on whether China’s ascendant tech firms might offer an alternative pathway if the US effectively closes its doors.

Some of the backlash on Chinese social media has been downright xenophobic and even racist. But much of the discourse has been constructive, serving to reinforce what my colleague Karishma Vaswani calls Asia’s staggering jobs crisis that is disproportionately affecting Gen Z.

In China, the problem is particularly acute because of the sheer size of its now-deflated real estate sector. Since the 1990s, property firms followed a simple blueprint: sell homes before they were finished. This model was able to keep up with surging demand as the country urbanized. The revenue funded the industry’s breakneck expansion.

That method worked until about five years ago, when the government cracked down on excessive borrowing, eventually triggering a downturn.

In 2021, when mega developer China Evergrande Group defaulted on its debt, the realty sector’s proportion of economic activity was almost double the 18% recorded in the US at its height. Because property assets make up about 70% of family wealth in China, the impact on spending has been so hard that it has been impossible to substitute with growth in other areas.

China’s tech and consumer giants have had a disruptive influence on overseas markets. But at home, their expansion hasn’t translated into rising tides for everyone. In fact, they now make more headlines for cutting jobs, especially for people aged over 35, than for hiring.

In a speech last month, Yao Yang, a professor at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, said that despite its travails, real estate remains China’s largest and most important sector. Bailing it out will require the central government to set up a national team to buy foreclosed homes, estimated at one million this year, as part of a push to stabilize the market, he added. Most experts agree that a slow and painful adjustment, which is just getting started, will take years.

In the meantime, Beijing’s Big Tech does have a responsibility to do more to protect its workforce, as I’ve written before, though it will struggle to add headcount in the way real estate had done. Bloomberg Economics estimates that tech’s collective contribution to gross domestic product is slowly but surely climbing as the economy looks for new growth drivers.

By 2026, the Chinese tech industry—defined broadly as including research, medicine and advanced equipment—is expected to grow to 27 trillion yuan ($3.8 trillion), or just over 18% of GDP. At that level, it is still several percentage points short of property’s contribution during its peak 2015-to-2018 years and much less impactful in terms of job creation.

DeepSeek’s surprise emergence has done a lot for Chinese tech. It has kicked off an equities rally, turned the tide on the tech war with the US, and even conferred an aura of ‘cool’ on the whole sector. But the industry is struggling to pull its weight on employment. No wonder China’s young job seekers are so upset. The K visa was introduced at the worst possible time. Its days may be numbered. ©Bloomberg

The author is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion’s Asia team, covering corporate strategy and management in the region.