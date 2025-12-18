China’s new economic model is putting the future of Asia’s Gen-Z at risk. The continent is home to some of the world’s most trade-oriented economies that rode globalization to lift the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of millions.
China’s manufacturing push is flooding Asia with exports—and choking Gen-Z jobs
SummaryAsia’s Gen-Z is caught in a storm not of its making. As China floods the region with cheap exports, factory jobs are disappearing, wages are stagnating and frustration is spilling into the streets. The fallout is increasingly political.
