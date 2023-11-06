China may have to slow down in the superpower race and tackle domestic problems
Beijing must first focus on rising youth unemployment, its currency troubles and plunging markets instead of free-wheeling spending on geo-strategic projects.
China’s medium-term economic prospects seem to be dimming rapidly. Suddenly, talk of American declinism has been replaced by emerging talk of Chinese declinism. From 2000 to 2019, China’s economy grew at an average annual rate of 9%. Since then, it has grown at half that rate and in a volatile pattern. In a world grappling with inflation, the latest Consumer Price Inflation number from China is -0.3%, reflecting a deflationary slowdown. The prospects of exceeding 5% growth over the medium-term appear to be dropping for a host of cyclical and structural reasons.