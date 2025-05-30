Mint Quick Edit | Is China’s mediation game a hegemony play?
China has set up a multilateral platform called International Organization for Mediation, aimed at peaceful dispute settlement. Is Beijing preparing to challenge the West?
China is reportedly set to launch what it portrays as a multilateral platform for the peaceful settlement of international disputes. Called the International Organization for Mediation, it will be based in Hong Kong. Countries of the Global South with which Beijing has close ties, such as Indonesia and Pakistan, among others, are said to be backing this initiative.