Opinion
China needs to look beyond its domestic troubles
Summary
- While a home focus is important, Beijing should take care not to get isolated globally. A new foreign minister would go a long way to help explain China's global viewpoint.
The script at China’s National People’s Congress is pre-determined months before the event, but there had been speculation this week that Beijing might name a new foreign minister. Instead, it seems senior diplomat Wang Yi will continue in the role.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more