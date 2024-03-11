China needs to look beyond its domestic troubles

That will no doubt put pressure on the new government in Taipei and its partners like the US and Japan. There is increasing resistance to Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea, too, which this week has been the backdrop for yet another dangerous collision between Chinese and Philippines vessels. A new foreign minister would go a long way to help explain Beijing’s global viewpoint. A possible candidate is thought to be the former ambassador to the Philippines and Indonesia, Liu Jianchao. The fact that he was not announced should tell you that the focus for Xi is what’s going on at home, not overseas. That may make some sense in the short term. In the long term, it will result in a less influential and more insular China. ©bloomberg