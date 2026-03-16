The most useful term in this debate is the ‘lethal trifecta,’ popularized by Simon Willison. The three parts are precise. First, the agent has access to private or sensitive data. Second, it is exposed to untrusted content such as text, images or other material that an attacker can influence, whether through a webpage, email, document or bug report. Third, it can communicate externally; for example, by sending a message, calling an API or writing outside its trust boundary.