China's meteoric rise in pharmaceuticals threatens US supremacy but what about patients?

As with anything at the intersection of the US and China, geopolitics is likely to come into play. In order to burnish its global credentials as politically stable, Beijing should refuse to weaponize its pharmaceutical supply chains, for example by limiting the export of raw materials used to make medicines. On its part, Washington should refrain from enacting restrictions on treatments of Chinese origin. But the US must also beef up its own long-term research efforts to better compete with a surging rival.