The old pharma order anchored around cutting-edge advances in the West has quietly disappeared. What we have now is a bipolar industry centred on the US and China—with implications for patients and policymakers worldwide.
China's meteoric rise in pharmaceuticals threatens US supremacy but what about patients?
SummaryChina’s ambitions in semiconductors and artificial intelligence draw global attention, but its dramatic emergence as an innovator in healthcare is a story in itself. Its breakthroughs could reshape therapy across the world.
The old pharma order anchored around cutting-edge advances in the West has quietly disappeared. What we have now is a bipolar industry centred on the US and China—with implications for patients and policymakers worldwide.
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