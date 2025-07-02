China plus one: It’s a moving target that India can still strike
International trade is in flux and India’s cost advantage is unclear, but we mustn’t lose time in laying the ground to become the world’s next factory as global manufacturers diversify away from China. Here are five areas that need urgent policy attention.
China accounts for over 30% of global manufacturing output—a figure the UN estimates could rise to 45% by 2030. However, for global manufacturers, ‘China Plus One’ (CP1) has emerged in recent years as a strategic imperative to diversify supply chains and reduce overdependence on China.