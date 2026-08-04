China's policy of rare-earth export restrictions has already whittled down its monopoly power

Go back 10 years, and most geologists would have told you this move was checkmate for China. HRE are a geological oddity. Like vibranium, the rare element in the Marvel universe found only in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, useful formations appeared to occur in just a single location on the planet: Longnan, an isolated spot in southern China, where geologists at the height of the Cultural Revolution in 1969 chanced upon one such deposit.