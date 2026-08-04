China's policy of rare-earth export restrictions has already whittled down its monopoly power

Every time China tightens its grip on rare earths, the rest of the world becomes a little better at finding them. Rare-earth permanent magnets—which help stick charging cables to laptops, clamp mobile phones to mounting devices and click earbuds into their cases—have become a central battleground in China’s trade wars with its rivals.
Beijing used export controls on these devices to force US President Donald Trump into a humiliating retreat on his Liberation Day tariffs last year. The same tactic is being deployed by China against Japan following a diplomatic spat with Tokyo.