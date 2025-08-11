China’s baby subsidies are tiny but could drive domestic consumption
Summary
Beijing’s fiscal efforts to avert depopulation may not achieve much—such handouts have had little impact on fertility rates in most countries—but putting money in the hands of parents could support badly needed consumer demand.
No longer the world’s most populous nation and confronted with projections that its citizenry will dwindle significantly in a couple of generations, China is trying something new. The message is more telling than the substance.
