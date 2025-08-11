China’s baby subsidies are tiny but could drive domestic consumption

The sums involved, which Bloomberg Economics puts at 0.1% of China’s national budget, are hardly extravagant. If applied to all children, they would be worth 3%. And they may even have some impact. Municipal-level subsidies in the central province of Hubei were followed by a 17% jump in births, according to officials in the city of Tianmen. It’s all too easy to deride initiatives as too late and probably ineffective. That doesn’t mean policymakers should stop trying. (Free pre-school education is gradually being rolled out too.)