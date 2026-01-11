Rare earth choke: After staring back the US, China may have overestimated the leverage it has over Japan
China’s latest rare-earth export curbs aimed at Japan may prove counterproductive. Tokyo has had a decade-long headstart in reducing its reliance on Chinese supplies and Beijing’s may find others are ready to follow Tokyo’s lead on breaking free of its grip.
To a hammer, every problem is a nail. If your most potent means of geopolitical leverage is threatening supplies of high-strength magnets, rare-earth elements will always be the solution. That’s the latest approach Beijing is taking in its dispute with Tokyo. Exports of all items with potential military applications to Japan will be immediately banned, China’s ministry of commerce said on Tuesday.