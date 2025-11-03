China’s rare earth dominance is a reality and it’s crucial for India to double down on self-reliance
China’s tightening grip on rare earths is shaking global supply chains, exposing how dependent the world remains on it for vital industrial inputs. As others rush for alternatives, India’s plans have been marked by more talk than action. Here’s the fix we need.
Early last month, China tightened its policy on rare earths. Two of China’s biggest players, Baogang Group and Northern Rare Earth, immediately announced sharp price increases of 37%. Other suppliers have indicated even larger increases, resulting in a coordinated tightening of the market.