A parallel effort to completely substitute the use of rare earth metals in magnets is also underway. Iron nitride and ferrite magnets are already available as alternatives and the design of electric motors to incorporate these alternatives will only accelerate. Also underway is an effort that involves using several weaker magnets in an array united by smart design and modern software. Since Samarium is a rare earth found locally, India has developed a Samarium cobalt magnet that can be used in high-temperature conditions, as aerospace and military sensors must bear.