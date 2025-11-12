China is reshaping the foundations of global power, doubling down on high technology to attract supply chains
The US holds the upper hand in advanced technology. But Beijing’s focus on innovation in an effort to build its own technology ecosystem could help attract global supply chains to its orbit. President Xi Jinping's strategy of self-reliance may be China’s boldest attempt to redraw power dynamics.
China is moving to the next phase of its rivalry with the US and signalling a renewed focus on self-reliance. Whether in innovation, industry or advanced technology, Chinese President Xi Jinping is betting this approach will ensure Beijing’s resilience amid intensifying competition.