What others can learn from China's response to unemployment caused by AI diffusion

Beneath the veneer of China’s reputation as one of the most enthusiastic adopters of AI is an already fragile labour market, persistent youth unemployment and a deep anxiety about the future of white-collar work.
That tension is now surfacing in courtrooms and policy signals as Beijing wakes up to a fear it cannot afford to ignore: That the AI boom could turn into a bust for livelihoods. The government is not trying to slow AI down; it is trying to avert a political problem. The US should be watching closely.
The Chinese government has reportedly started to warn employers, particularly tech firms, not to cut jobs as they adopt AI. A series of high-profile court rulings in Hangzhou and Beijing that have sided with laid-off tech workers is gaining international attention, setting a precedent that implementing the technology is no excuse to fire humans.