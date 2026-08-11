China mustn’t let an overdose of shady peptide exports get in the way of its thriving pharma sector

China has shown time and again that when its leaders make something a priority, they usually get results. A decision to ban all forms of the drug fentanyl seven years ago under US pressure showed how quickly authorities can mobilize against an illicit trade. They should now bring that same attention to the export of unregulated peptides.
These compounds are short chains of amino acids that work as chemical messengers that activate or inhibit various biological functions in the body. While some peptides such as insulin and the active ingredient in Ozempic are legal and widely prescribed, there is a vast array of injectables that have grown popular among biohackers looking to build bigger muscles, get smarter or look better.