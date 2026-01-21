The China shock may get worse but trade has proven resilient and globalization just can’t be reversed
Trade evidently remains Beijing’s main policy thrust as domestic growth falters amid roaring exports. With China finding new markets, global trade has proven resilient. The ‘China shock’ could get even stronger now that we’ve seen the endurance of globalization.
The good news for China is its export machine is still very much a going concern. It might even be described as thriving, despite US tariffs. Just as well, given domestic conditions reveal an economy struggling for traction. Growth in the fourth quarter was the slackest since China’s re-opening from covid in 2022.