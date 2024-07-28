China’s ‘socialist’ AI chatbots: Is this a doomed project?
Summary
- AI chatbots ready to spout a political ideology? Beijing's attempt to brainwash its homegrown AI models reveals a profound misunderstanding of artificial intelligence. One can’t anthropomorphize AI models beyond a point.
Beijing’s rigorous push for chatbots with core socialist values is the latest roadblock in its effort to catch up with the US in a race for artificial intelligence (AI) supremacy. It’s also a timely reminder for the world that a chatbot cannot have its own political beliefs, the same way it cannot make human decisions.