Xi’s Asian charm offensive is all about keeping the US out
Summary
- China’s leader is keen to capitalize on a leadership vacuum left by US President Donald Trump in East Asia. Washington must recognize the strategic rivalry that Beijing poses.
At first glance, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Southeast Asian tour was focused on trade deals, regional cooperation and friendship. In reality, he’s capitalizing on America’s leadership vacuum in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing wants a less US-centric Asia. US President Donald Trump’s trade war is only accelerating that.