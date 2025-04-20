Xi’s Asian charm offensive is all about keeping the US out

These dire projections made Xi’s Southeast Asia tour all the more important. It was a chance to mend both political and economic ties. Trump criticized the meetings, accusing his Chinese counterpart and Vietnamese leader To Lam of conspiring against Washington. He also called on China to reach out to him in order to kick off negotiations. Beijing appeared to be listening. Last week, it appointed Li Chenggang, a former assistant commerce minister during Trump’s first administration, as key envoy to resolve the dispute.