China starves its economy of information at its own risk
Summary
- China’s economic slowdown seems to have caused anxiety in Beijing over popular unrest. But attempts to keep bad news away from people are myopic. They’re likely to hurt the economy even more and prove self-defeating for the regime.
For decades, a global guessing game has focused on whether the people of China will tire of single-party rule. Any failure to sustain a heady pace of economic expansion, went one hypothesis, would stir mass discontent and put its Communist regime on notice. With growth having slowed sharply, crunch time is here.