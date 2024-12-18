China starves its economy of information at its own risk

To pre-empt disorderly conduct, China has stepped up security at various places. Reports indicate intensified social surveillance, especially on the internet, to spot potential disruptors. While the web being broadly under the state’s watch is taken as a given, what seems new is a vigil to identify folks faced with hardship who might be venting emotions that could fan dissent and endanger social stability, with the latter portrayed as a public good put at risk by the former.