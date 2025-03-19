Stay vigilant: China’s economic woes could spill over
Summary
- As trade headwinds intensify, Beijing’s consumption stimulus seems insufficient. It needs to scale back production, but the world can’t count on that. India must watch out for any dumping by China of its excess merchandise.
As a tariff-happy America under Donald Trump puts China’s export-oriented economy on notice with trade barriers, Beijing is doubling down on efforts to stimulate domestic demand. Local consumption has weakened sharply in recent years, weighed down by a property slump, a market in which much Chinese savings are parked, even as income prospects have dimmed amid a jump in unemployment.