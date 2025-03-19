Stay vigilant: China’s economic woes could spill over

A policy shift away from export orientation to home consumption isn’t new to China. For over a decade, Beijing has been trying to restructure its economy and reduce its reliance on overseas markets, but with little success. Its latest moves, even if they amount to sizeable outlays, look unlikely to trigger a buying boom of the scale required. Meanwhile, it is unclear if Chinese factories will churn out merchandise at the same pace. As scale-backs are painful, they will probably be a last-resort in most sectors.