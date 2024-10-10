Opinion
China’s stimulus can revive its economy and have positive spillovers for others
Summary
- Australia and South Korea may benefit hugely from an economic rebound in China, especially if its real-estate sector recovers. In the developing world, Thailand, Malaysia, Chile and Argentina could gain from increased Chinese demand for commodities and industrial inputs.
The timing of China’s new stimulus package was not coincidental. Arriving just before the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic, the announcement was well-received by equity investors, leading to a surge of more than 15% in the country’s main stock indices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more