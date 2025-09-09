China is using a Pacific Islands huddle to squeeze out Taiwan
The air at this year’s Pacific Islands Forum was heavy with tension. Beijing has been upping the diplomatic ante on what it considers its ‘rebel province,’ adding to global anxiety over Chinese designs on this critical supplier of semiconductor chips.
China might not be attending a key Pacific Islands gathering this week, but that is not stopping it from wielding influence to isolate Taiwan diplomatically. The annual Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), which kicked off this week in the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara, is typically a chance for the global community to engage on urgent issues the region faces, such as climate change, transnational crime, multiple health crises and tribal violence. Being dragged into a power play is a distraction.