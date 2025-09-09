China is using a Pacific Islands huddle to squeeze out Taiwan

Getting caught in the middle of this geopolitical minefield is costly. The Solomon Islands’ decision means the forum won’t have the opportunity to discuss the region’s most urgent needs with the international community. The Leaders’ Summit allows the 18 member states and territories, including New Zealand and Australia, to thrash out issues from the climate crisis to tuna treaty negotiations with the US. The exclusion of partners is a blow to one of the world’s most aid-dependent areas, where development assistance serves as a lifeline.