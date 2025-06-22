Manu Joseph: Why faith losing its hold won’t really change the world
Those who identify with no religion are expanding their share of the world population, as a Pew study reports, but let’s not confuse that with the rise of reason. What we’re witnessing globally isn’t what some atheists might blithely assume.
A new Pew report shows that the number of people who have quit religion has risen. In such reports, people who say they have no religious affiliation are endearingly called ‘Nones.’ Between 2010 and 2020, Nones grew by 270 million, second only to those who identify as Muslim. There are 1.9 billion Nones in the world. So roughly every fourth human is a None, with their share of the population having risen over that decade from 23.3% to 24.2.%.