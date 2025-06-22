Manu Joseph: Why faith losing its hold won’t really change the world

Apart from Muslims, the only other major group that increased its share of the world population was the Nones. This is the only group that has grown by conscious decision, as Pew notes that religious conversion did not contribute significantly to the population growth of any religion. Nones do reproduce, but their children are not guaranteed to be Nones. Hundreds of millions gave up religious affiliation. Not just that, Nones are almost always adults, presumably because only then can they find the freedom to extricate themselves from religion. Otherwise, in matters of faith, parents usually act as prison guards. So, even without children in their count, Nones grew over the 2010s.