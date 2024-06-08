China unites America and Europe in alarm

Economic security v national security

On trade, big differences loom. Europe still wants China to grant more reciprocal market access. American officials are more focused on tariffs, tougher investment-screening rules and export controls. Several European governments are wooing Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) makers and battery manufacturers to open plants in their countries. In effect, they will accept dependency on China in strategic industries as a price worth paying for new jobs and affordable green technologies. On the American side, with the Biden administration imposing 100% import tariffs on Chinese EVs, the logic is closer to decoupling. Leaders of both American political parties have little or no faith in the World Trade Organisation, seeing it as unable to constrain unfair Chinese practices. Most European governments are not ready for a post-WTO world.