Last week’s AI Impact Summit ended the way these gatherings routinely do. This time with a ‘New Delhi Declaration,’ a non-binding hymn to cooperation and the hope that “AI could be made to serve humanity.” It’s the sort of empty language that dozens of countries and international organizations can sign up to without changing a thing.
With China and the US locked in an AI race, middle powers must act to break the stalemate on AI safety
SummaryDeclarations and lofty rhetoric masked a stark reality at New Delhi’s AI summit: the US and China won’t slow down and tech firms won’t restrain themselves. With risks mounting, can middle powers like India and Canada unite on AI safety rules?
