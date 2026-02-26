With China and the US locked in an AI race, middle powers must act to break the stalemate on AI safety

The drift is apparent in the meetings themselves. The first at Bletchley Park in 2023 was branded as an AI ‘Safety’ summit. That was dropped from the title in Seoul’s ‘AI Summit.’ The theme then shifted to ‘Action’ in Paris and ‘Impact’ in New Delhi. The word that started the series has been edited out. India this year got frontier firms to sign to broad commitments to study the impact of AI, but even these are voluntary.