Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Big-power war flares: What’s next?
Summary
- Was China’s retaliatory 34% tariff in reply to Trump’s ‘reciprocal’ trade barrier a knee-jerk reaction? Or does Beijing have a wider theatre of economic warfare in mind?
China “played it wrong", according to US President Donald Trump, referring to Beijing’s retaliatory 34% tariff on American imports in response to his extra levy of that rate as a “reciprocal" barrier to Chinese goods.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more