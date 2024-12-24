Opinion
China, Vietnam and Hong Kong may spring surprises in 2025
Summary
- Global eyes will turn east for good reason. Under watch will be Hong Kong tycoons, China’s recovery attempt, Chinese business ambitions (and luxury demand) and the impact of Trump’s policies on ‘plus one’ exporter Vietnam.
From China’s stock rout to the unwind of the yen-funded carry trade, whose participants, according to some, “eat like a bird and poop like a cow," 2024 was full of surprises.
