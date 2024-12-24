China, Vietnam and Hong Kong may spring surprises in 2025

European luxury is cool again: China, the world’s largest luxury market, has not been kind to European fashion houses this year. A prolonged property downturn as well as consumers’ value-for-money and mix-and-match mentality have contributed to weaker sales at the likes of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Gucci parent Kering SA. But make no mistake: There are millions of mini-millionaires; they just choose not to spend yet.