What happens if China weaponizes its global dominance of pharmaceutical ingredients?
The US may have paused its trade war with China, but Beijing still holds a powerful lever: control over the inputs that go into essential medicines. As Washington mulls its options, could India become a critical partner for pharma resilience?
The US and China may have called a truce on trade, but Beijing has other levers to pull should febrile relations deteriorate again. That’s a potential supply-chain chokepoint that Washington has overlooked: its strategic rival’s tight grip on the raw materials needed to make an array of medicines.