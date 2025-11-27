What’s more, the non-profit identified a key trend: that half of the active ingredients used in the US came from just one source. China is the exclusive supplier of at least one chemical used in nearly 700 crucial medicines. For example, at first blush, the antibiotic amoxicillin, used to treat everything from bronchitis to urinary tract infections, appears to have a diverse array of sources from Spain to Singapore. But its four key inputs come almost entirely from just one: China.