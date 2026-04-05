China has every reason to want the Iran war to end. The question is whether it’s prepared to do more than issue yet another peace plan heavy on rhetoric and light on results.
China may not be able to end the war in West Asia but it’s in a position to shape what comes next
SummaryIt may be true that it pays not to get in the way of an adversary about to err. China has been missing in action so far, but if it wants to help find a truce between warring sides, this is an opportunity. Its role, however, is likely to be limited.
China has every reason to want the Iran war to end. The question is whether it’s prepared to do more than issue yet another peace plan heavy on rhetoric and light on results.
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