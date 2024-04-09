China will confront the dreaded middle-income trap this decade
Summary
- Lofty statements and mantras about reforms and attracting foreign investment mean little. What matters are the actual policies that China pursues. Whether it can regain its past growth trajectory is unclear.
At this year’s China Development Forum (the highest-level annual meeting between senior Chinese policymakers and top CEOs, current and former policymakers, and academics like me), the discussion focused squarely on the risk of China falling into the dreaded ‘middle-income trap.’ After all, few emerging economies have successfully joined the ranks of high-income countries.