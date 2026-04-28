I can see from your coat, my friend, that you’re from the other side/ Can you tell me, please—who won the war?
Is China the big winner of the US-Iran conflict? Seen from the prism of a 21st century cold war, plausibly
SummaryCold War II is about geo-economics more than ideology. Note how hostilities between America and Iran have been moderated by anxiety over its economic impact. Neither the US nor Iran can claim victory. Nor can Israel. But China may have gained.
I can see from your coat, my friend, that you’re from the other side/ Can you tell me, please—who won the war?
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